Brokerages Anticipate Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) to Announce -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Veracyte’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.14). Veracyte posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.13. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 27.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VCYT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Veracyte from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Veracyte from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

In related news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,778. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Walter Hanna, Jr. sold 56,443 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $1,883,502.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,492,305.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,370 shares of company stock worth $4,758,268. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Veracyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Veracyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Veracyte by 281.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Veracyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $40.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.54 and a beta of 0.62. Veracyte has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $44.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.44.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

