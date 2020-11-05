ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) Short Interest Update

ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the September 30th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 443,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 14.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:IO opened at $1.59 on Thursday. ION Geophysical has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $9.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average of $2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 3.98.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $22.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.97 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ION Geophysical will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of ION Geophysical in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ION Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in ION Geophysical during the 2nd quarter worth about $431,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ION Geophysical during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ION Geophysical by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 18,420 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ION Geophysical by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 15,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ION Geophysical during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 25.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ION Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing in Latin America, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization.

