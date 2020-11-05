Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) to Sell

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmland Partners Inc. operates as a real estate company. It owns and seeks to acquire primary row crop farmland located in agricultural markets throughout North America. The substantial majority of the farms in its portfolio include primary row crops, such as corn and soybeans. Farmland Partners Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

FPI stock opened at $6.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.60 and a beta of 0.62. Farmland Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 1.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Farmland Partners will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Farmland Partners news, CEO Paul A. Pittman acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $34,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,455,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,140,108.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $129,560 over the last ninety days. 8.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FPI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Farmland Partners by 561.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Farmland Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 156,500 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmland Partners (FPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.