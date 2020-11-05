Zacks Investment Research Downgrades First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) to Hold

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST MERCHANTS CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in conducting commercial banking business through the offices of its banking subsidiaries. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on First Merchants from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Merchants has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

NASDAQ:FRME opened at $25.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. First Merchants has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.91 and its 200 day moving average is $25.76.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 26.38%. Equities analysts forecast that First Merchants will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Merchants by 28.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in First Merchants by 256.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,022 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Merchants by 35.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 61,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 3,610.3% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 32,926 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

