Franks International (NYSE:FI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Franks International (NYSE:FI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frank’s International N.V. is a provider of engineered tubular services to the oil and gas industry. Its tubular services include the handling and installation of multiple joints of pipe to establish a cased wellbore; and the installation of smaller diameter pipe inside a cased wellbore to provide a conduit for produced oil and gas to reach the surface. The Company provides its services to exploration and production companies in both offshore and onshore environments, with a focus on complex and technically demanding wells. Frank’s International N.V. is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

FI stock opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $386.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.14. Franks International has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $5.76.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.37 million. Franks International had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 63.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franks International will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FI. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Franks International by 98.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 428,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 212,887 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Franks International by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 729,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 209,684 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Franks International by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,504,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 199,915 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Franks International by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 342,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 174,930 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Franks International by 31.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 649,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 155,978 shares in the last quarter. 47.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franks International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

