Financial Analysis: Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) versus U.S. Stem Cell (NYSE:USRM)

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) and U.S. Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:USRM) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Charles River Laboratories International and U.S. Stem Cell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charles River Laboratories International 10.68% 22.41% 7.66% U.S. Stem Cell N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Charles River Laboratories International and U.S. Stem Cell’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charles River Laboratories International $2.62 billion 4.73 $252.02 million $6.73 37.04 U.S. Stem Cell $6.70 million 0.52 -$2.16 million N/A N/A

Charles River Laboratories International has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Stem Cell.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Charles River Laboratories International and U.S. Stem Cell, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charles River Laboratories International 0 2 14 1 2.94 U.S. Stem Cell 0 0 0 0 N/A

Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus target price of $207.78, indicating a potential downside of 16.65%. Given Charles River Laboratories International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Charles River Laboratories International is more favorable than U.S. Stem Cell.

Volatility & Risk

Charles River Laboratories International has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Stem Cell has a beta of 2.7, meaning that its share price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Charles River Laboratories International beats U.S. Stem Cell on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing). The RMS segment produces and sells research model strains primarily purpose-bred rats and mice for use by researchers. It also provides a range of services to assist its clients in supporting the use of research models in research and screening non-clinical drug candidates, including genetically engineered models and services, insourcing solutions, and research animal diagnostic services. The DSA segment offers early and in vivo discovery services for the identification of a druggable target through delivery of non-clinical drug and therapeutic candidates ready for safety assessment; and safety assessment services, such as bioanalysis, drug metabolism, pharmacokinetics, safety pharmacology, toxicology, and pathology services. The Manufacturing segment provides in vitro methods for conventional and rapid quality control testing of sterile and non-sterile biopharmaceuticals, and consumer products. It also offers specialized testing of biologics that are outsourced by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; and avian vaccine services that provide specific-pathogen-free fertile chicken eggs, SPF chickens, and diagnostic products used to manufacture vaccines.

U.S. Stem Cell Company Profile

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of chronic and acute heart damage, and vascular and autoimmune diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates include MyoCell, a clinical therapy designed to populate regions of scar tissue within a patient's heart with autologous muscle cells or cells from a patient's body for enhancing cardiac function in chronic heart failure patients; and AdipoCell, a patient-derived cell therapy for the treatment of acute myocardial infarction, chronic heart ischemia, and lower limb ischemia. The company's product development pipeline includes MyoCell SDF-1, an autologous muscle-derived cellular therapy for improving cardiac function in chronic heart failure patients. It is also developing MyoCath, a deflecting tip needle injection catheter that is used to inject cells into cardiac tissue in therapeutic procedures to treat chronic heart ischemia and congestive heart failure. In addition, the company provides physician and patient based regenerative medicine/cell therapy training, cell collection, and cell storage services; and cell collection and treatment kits for humans and animals, as well operates a cell therapy clinic. The company was formerly known as Bioheart, Inc. and changed its name to U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. in October 2015. U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Sunrise, Florida.

