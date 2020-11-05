TheStreet Upgrades Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ESNT. ValuEngine upgraded Essent Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Essent Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essent Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Essent Group from $40.00 to $44.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Essent Group in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Essent Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.71.

ESNT stock opened at $41.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.15. Essent Group has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $55.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.36.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 49.62%. The business had revenue of $236.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Essent Group by 167.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,889,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,351,000 after buying an additional 3,061,873 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Essent Group by 18.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,924,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,959,000 after buying an additional 1,571,000 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Essent Group during the second quarter worth about $35,780,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Essent Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,228,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,993,000 after buying an additional 958,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Essent Group by 56.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,451,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,897,000 after buying an additional 886,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

