Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) to Strong Sell

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday

According to Zacks, “Pernod Ricard SA, based in France, operates as a manufacturer and seller of a wide range of wines and spirits. The company operates as holding company, with the structure divided between brand owner subsidiaries, such as The Absolut Company, Havana Club International and Chivas Brothers, which produce and develop marketing strategies for the brands, and regional distribution subsidiaries, such as Pernod Ricard Europe, Pernod Ricard Americas and Pernod Ricard Asia, which implement marketing strategies and distribute local brands. The Company is active in eight principal beverage sectors: whiskies, aniseed spirits, liqueurs, cognacs and brandies, white spirits and rums, bitters, champagnes and wines. Pernod Ricard SA’s flagship brands include Ricard, Havana Club, Ballantine’s, Malibu, Martell, The Glenlivet, Chivas Regal, Jameson and Absolut Vodka, among others. “

PDRDY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR stock opened at $34.03 on Tuesday. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $38.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.73 and its 200-day moving average is $32.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 0.50.

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells beers, wines, and spirits in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal brands include Absolut, Ballantine's, Beefeater, Chivas Regal, Kahlúa, Malibu, Martell, and Brancott Estate. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

