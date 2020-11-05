BMO Capital Markets Trims RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Target Price to $17.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.25 to $17.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities dropped their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.30.

Shares of RIOCF opened at $11.20 on Monday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $21.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.22.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

