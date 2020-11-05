Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SAPMY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Saipem in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Saipem in a report on Friday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Saipem from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Saipem in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Saipem in a report on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAPMY opened at $3.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average of $4.42. Saipem has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $10.02.

Saipem Company Profile

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY)

Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Artisan Partners Asset Management vs. StepStone Group Financial Comparison
Artisan Partners Asset Management vs. StepStone Group Financial Comparison
Regional Health Properties vs. The Ensign Group Head to Head Analysis
Regional Health Properties vs. The Ensign Group Head to Head Analysis
Advanced Drainage Systems versus Trans Global Group Head to Head Review
Advanced Drainage Systems versus Trans Global Group Head to Head Review
Contrasting Zovio & Its Peers
Contrasting Zovio & Its Peers
Analyzing Western Copper and Gold & Its Competitors
Analyzing Western Copper and Gold & Its Competitors
Financial Comparison: RealPage versus Autodesk
Financial Comparison: RealPage versus Autodesk


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report