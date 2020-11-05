RDS-A (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cowen

RDS-A (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) was upgraded by Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.24% from the stock’s previous close.

RDS-A has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered RDS-A from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded RDS-A from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded RDS-A from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded RDS-A from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of RDS-A stock opened at $26.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.74.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

