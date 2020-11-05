KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of KBR in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.72 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.65.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on KBR from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised KBR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.59.

NYSE:KBR opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.81 and a beta of 1.32. KBR has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. KBR’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KBR by 19.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of KBR by 4.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 212,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after buying an additional 8,277 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in KBR by 15.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 316,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,145,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in KBR by 301.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 143,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 107,418 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in KBR by 9.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,284 shares during the period.

In other news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 2,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $58,635.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,227.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew Barrie sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $63,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.67%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

