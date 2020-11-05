Analysts Anticipate SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $149.17 Million

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts predict that SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) will report $149.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $148.16 million to $151.73 million. SmileDirectClub reported sales of $180.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full-year sales of $627.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $620.22 million to $631.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $884.15 million, with estimates ranging from $826.81 million to $957.47 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.12). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 37.67%. The business had revenue of $107.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.78 million.

Several brokerages have commented on SDC. Wolfe Research raised shares of SmileDirectClub from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDC opened at $9.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.19. SmileDirectClub has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $15.54. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74.

In related news, CEO David B. Katzman purchased 1,278,130 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $10,314,509.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 53,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,029,260 shares of company stock valued at $16,347,556 over the last three months. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in SmileDirectClub by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 18,826 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,304,000. Ariose Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 746,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,713,000 after buying an additional 229,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

Featured Story: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SmileDirectClub (SDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Analysts Anticipate SmileDirectClub, Inc. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $149.17 Million
Analysts Anticipate SmileDirectClub, Inc. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $149.17 Million
Comparing Nesco and MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH
Comparing Nesco and MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH
Bluegreen Vacations versus Its Rivals Head to Head Comparison
Bluegreen Vacations versus Its Rivals Head to Head Comparison
Head to Head Comparison: Volt Information Sciences & The Competition
Head to Head Comparison: Volt Information Sciences & The Competition
Comparing Garrett Motion and Its Peers
Comparing Garrett Motion and Its Peers
Financial Comparison: Universal Mfg. versus LKQ
Financial Comparison: Universal Mfg. versus LKQ


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report