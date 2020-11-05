Analysts Anticipate SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $149.17 Million

Equities analysts predict that SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) will report $149.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $148.16 million to $151.73 million. SmileDirectClub reported sales of $180.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full-year sales of $627.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $620.22 million to $631.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $884.15 million, with estimates ranging from $826.81 million to $957.47 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SmileDirectClub.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.12). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 37.67%. The business had revenue of $107.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.78 million.

Several brokerages have commented on SDC. Wolfe Research raised shares of SmileDirectClub from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDC opened at $9.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.19. SmileDirectClub has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $15.54. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74.

In related news, CEO David B. Katzman purchased 1,278,130 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $10,314,509.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 53,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,029,260 shares of company stock valued at $16,347,556 over the last three months. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in SmileDirectClub by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 18,826 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,304,000. Ariose Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 746,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,713,000 after buying an additional 229,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

Featured Story: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SmileDirectClub (SDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.