Comparing Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) and MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NYSE:MIND)

Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) and MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Nesco and MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nesco 0 0 2 0 3.00 MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nesco presently has a consensus target price of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 38.55%. Given Nesco’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Nesco is more favorable than MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nesco and MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nesco $264.04 million 0.77 -$27.05 million N/A N/A MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH $42.67 million 0.60 -$11.29 million N/A N/A

MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nesco.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.4% of Nesco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.7% of Nesco shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Nesco has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH has a beta of 2.14, meaning that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nesco and MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nesco -15.19% N/A -5.18% MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH -52.18% -51.61% -20.39%

Summary

Nesco beats MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nesco Company Profile

Nesco Holdings, Inc. provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems. It has a coast-to-coast rental fleet of approximately 4,600 units comprising insulated and non-insulated bucket trucks, digger derricks, line equipment, cranes, pressure diggers, and underground equipment. The company is based in the Fort Wayne, Indiana.

MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH Company Profile

Mitcham Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marine Technology Products, and Equipment Leasing. The Marine Technology Products segment develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products. Its products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Digishot energy source controllers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; and SeaLink product line of marine sensors and solid streamer systems. This segment also provides streamer weight collars, depth and pressure transducers, air control valves, and source array systems; spare and replacement parts; repair services, engineering services, training, field service operations, and umbilical termination; and equipment, consumables, systems integration, engineering hardware, and software maintenance support services. The Equipment Leasing segment leases seismic equipment for short-term primarily to seismic data acquisition contractors and oil field service providers. This segment is also involved in the sale of other seismic equipment of other manufacturers; and used equipment from its lease pool. Mitcham Industries, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Texas.

