Head to Head Comparison: Volt Information Sciences (VOLT) & The Competition

Volatility & Risk

Volt Information Sciences has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Volt Information Sciences’ peers have a beta of 1.58, meaning that their average stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volt Information Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Volt Information Sciences Competitors 305 801 915 55 2.35

As a group, “Help supply services” companies have a potential upside of 3.37%. Given Volt Information Sciences’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Volt Information Sciences has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volt Information Sciences -2.51% -37.15% -6.54% Volt Information Sciences Competitors 0.72% 24.28% 4.46%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.8% of Volt Information Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.3% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Volt Information Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Volt Information Sciences $997.09 million -$15.19 million -2.48 Volt Information Sciences Competitors $3.49 billion $111.68 million 14.60

Volt Information Sciences’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Volt Information Sciences. Volt Information Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Volt Information Sciences peers beat Volt Information Sciences on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Volt Information Sciences Company Profile

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American MSP segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions. The company also offers call center and payroll services; recruitment process outsourcing; and customized talent and supplier management solutions, as well as act as a subcontractor or associate vendor to other national providers in their MSPs. It serves multinational, national, and local customers in various industries, including aerospace, automotive, banking and finance, consumer electronics, information technology, insurance, life science, manufacturing, media and entertainment, pharmaceutical, software, telecommunication, transportation, and utilities. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

