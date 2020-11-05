Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) vs. Ternium (NYSE:TX) Head to Head Comparison

Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) and Ternium (NYSE:TX) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Grupo Simec has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ternium has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Grupo Simec pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Ternium pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Ternium pays out 41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Simec and Ternium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Simec N/A N/A N/A Ternium 2.21% 4.71% 2.80%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grupo Simec and Ternium’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Simec $1.78 billion 0.83 -$85.07 million N/A N/A Ternium $10.19 billion 0.38 $564.27 million $2.87 6.96

Ternium has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Simec.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Grupo Simec shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.0% of Ternium shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Ternium shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Grupo Simec and Ternium, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Simec 0 0 0 0 N/A Ternium 1 1 5 0 2.57

Ternium has a consensus target price of $19.92, suggesting a potential downside of 0.32%. Given Ternium’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ternium is more favorable than Grupo Simec.

Summary

Ternium beats Grupo Simec on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grupo Simec Company Profile

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products. Its SBQ steel products are used across a range of engineered end-user applications, including axles, hubs, and crankshafts for automobiles and light trucks, machine tools, and off-highway equipment; and structural steel products are used in the non-residential construction market and other construction applications. The company also exports its steel products to Central and South America, and Europe. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico. Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Industrias CH, S.A.B. de C.V.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium S.A., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy. The Mining segment sells iron ore and pellets. The company also provides medical and social, financial, scrap, and engineering and other services. It serves various companies and small businesses operating in the automotive, home appliance, construction, capital goods, container, food, and energy, as well as heat, ventilation, and air conditioning industries. Ternium S.A. was founded in 1961 and is based in Luxembourg. Ternium S.A. is a subsidiary of Techint Holdings S.Ã r.l.

