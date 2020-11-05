uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) and Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Financial Contrast

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) and Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.6% of Gogo shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.0% of Gogo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for uCloudlink Group and Gogo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score uCloudlink Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Gogo 1 2 1 0 2.00

Gogo has a consensus target price of $6.25, indicating a potential downside of 26.30%. Given Gogo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gogo is more favorable than uCloudlink Group.

Profitability

This table compares uCloudlink Group and Gogo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets uCloudlink Group N/A N/A N/A Gogo -30.70% N/A -13.96%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares uCloudlink Group and Gogo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio uCloudlink Group $158.38 million 1.78 $5.21 million N/A N/A Gogo $835.73 million 0.86 -$146.00 million ($1.24) -6.84

uCloudlink Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gogo.

Summary

Gogo beats uCloudlink Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About uCloudlink Group

uCloudlink Group Inc. operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. The company provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman brand in China, Malaysia, and Singapore, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies. It also offers uCloudlink 2.0, a model that provides mobile data connectivity services to local users through various MNOs; GlocalMe Inside, an implementation solutions for smartphones and other smart hardware terminals, which enables them to access its cloud SIM architecture and SIM card pool; and GlocalMe, a world phone series. In addition, the company provides IoT modules with GlocalMe Inside implementation to meet the demand for mobile data from various terminals, and provide integrated network solutions to its customers; SIM cards with prepaid data packages; and value added services, such as advertisement. Further, it's platform-as-a-service/ software-as-a-service offers modules, such as customer relationship management, company, and SIM card enterprise resource planning and management. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA). The CA-NA segment offers inflight connectivity and wireless digital entertainment solutions to commercial airline passengers flying routes that generally begin and end within North America. The CA-ROW segment provides inflight connectivity and wireless digital entertainment solutions to passengers flying on foreign-based commercial airlines and flights outside of North America for North American based commercial airlines. The BA segment offers equipment for inflight connectivity, including voice and data services to the business aviation market. Its services include Gogo Biz, an inflight broadband service that utilizes air-to-ground (ATG) network and ATG spectrum; Passenger Entertainment, an inflight entertainment service; and satellite-based voice and data services through strategic alliances with satellite companies. This segment serves aircraft manufacturers, owners, and operators, as well as government and military entities. Gogo Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

