Head to Head Analysis: Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) versus Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR)

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) and Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dynex Capital and Clipper Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynex Capital 0 0 2 0 3.00 Clipper Realty 0 0 2 0 3.00

Dynex Capital presently has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.17%. Clipper Realty has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 145.75%. Given Clipper Realty’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Clipper Realty is more favorable than Dynex Capital.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.0% of Dynex Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.3% of Clipper Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Dynex Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.7% of Clipper Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dynex Capital and Clipper Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynex Capital 155.15% 16.01% 1.30% Clipper Realty -3.03% -2.66% -0.31%

Risk and Volatility

Dynex Capital has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clipper Realty has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Dynex Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. Clipper Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Dynex Capital pays out 74.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Clipper Realty pays out 76.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Dynex Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Clipper Realty has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Dynex Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dynex Capital and Clipper Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynex Capital $170.17 million 2.26 -$152.67 million $2.09 7.96 Clipper Realty $116.17 million 0.81 -$1.66 million $0.50 10.58

Clipper Realty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dynex Capital. Dynex Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clipper Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dynex Capital beats Clipper Realty on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S. government or a U.S. government-sponsored entity, such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Non-Agency MBS have no such guaranty of payment. The company has qualified as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Dynex Capital, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

