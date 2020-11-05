Reviewing Rainbow Coral (OTCMKTS:RBCC) & Cal-Maine Foods (OTCMKTS:CALM)

Rainbow Coral (OTCMKTS:RBCC) and Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Rainbow Coral has a beta of -22.53, meaning that its stock price is 2,353% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cal-Maine Foods has a beta of -0.23, meaning that its stock price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500.

63.3% of Cal-Maine Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of Cal-Maine Foods shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rainbow Coral and Cal-Maine Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rainbow Coral 0 0 0 0 N/A Cal-Maine Foods 0 1 2 0 2.67

Cal-Maine Foods has a consensus target price of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.58%. Given Cal-Maine Foods’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cal-Maine Foods is more favorable than Rainbow Coral.

Profitability

This table compares Rainbow Coral and Cal-Maine Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rainbow Coral N/A N/A N/A Cal-Maine Foods 3.19% 4.61% 3.89%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rainbow Coral and Cal-Maine Foods’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rainbow Coral N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cal-Maine Foods $1.35 billion 1.38 $18.39 million $0.44 86.77

Cal-Maine Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Rainbow Coral.

Summary

Cal-Maine Foods beats Rainbow Coral on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rainbow Coral

Rainbow Coral Corp. engages in the operation of retail fish store and coral propagation business in the United States. The company operates through Aquarium and Aquarium Supplies, and Medical Technology segments. The company, through its subsidiary, Rainbow Biosciences, LLC, focuses on researching in the bioscience markets. Rainbow Coral Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Henderson, Nevada. Rainbow Coral Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Essen Enterprises, Inc.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels. It sells its products to various customers, including national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product consumers primarily in the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western, and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi.

