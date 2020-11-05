Financial Review: Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) and Jabil (NASDAQ:JBL)

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) and Jabil (NYSE:JBL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

Get Key Tronic alerts:

This table compares Key Tronic and Jabil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Key Tronic 1.06% 4.13% 1.66% Jabil 0.20% 5.25% 0.67%

47.2% of Key Tronic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.5% of Jabil shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Key Tronic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Jabil shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Key Tronic has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jabil has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Key Tronic and Jabil, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Key Tronic 0 0 0 0 N/A Jabil 0 3 5 0 2.63

Jabil has a consensus price target of $39.13, suggesting a potential upside of 13.57%. Given Jabil’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jabil is more favorable than Key Tronic.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Key Tronic and Jabil’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Key Tronic $449.48 million 0.18 $4.76 million $0.44 16.82 Jabil $27.27 billion 0.19 $53.91 million $0.35 98.43

Jabil has higher revenue and earnings than Key Tronic. Key Tronic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jabil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Jabil beats Key Tronic on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co., provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services. The company also manufactures and sells keyboards and other input devices. It markets its products and services primarily through field sales people and distributors. Key Tronic Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, Washington.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc. provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA). It also specializes in the three-dimensional mechanical design comprising the analysis of electronic, electro-mechanical, and optical assemblies, as well as offers various industrial design, advance mechanism development, and tooling management services. In addition, the company provides computer-assisted design services consisting of PCBA design, and PCBA design validation and verification services; and other consulting services, including the generation of a bill of materials, approved vendor list, and assembly equipment configuration for various PCBA designs. Further, it offers product and process validation services, such as product system, product safety, regulatory compliance, and reliability tests, as well as manufacturing test solution manufacturing development services. Additionally, the company offers systems assembly, test, direct-order fulfillment, and configure-to-order services. It serves automotive and transportation, capital equipment, cloud, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, industrial and energy, networking and telecommunications, print and retail, and smart home and appliances, as well as edge devices and accessories, healthcare, mobility, and packaging industries. The company was formerly known as Jabil Circuit, Inc. and changed its name to Jabil Inc. in June 2017. Jabil Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Saint Petersburg, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.