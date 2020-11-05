Critical Review: Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) versus Itaú Unibanco (NASDAQ:ITUB)

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) and Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Northern Trust alerts:

This table compares Northern Trust and Itaú Unibanco’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Trust $6.90 billion 2.38 $1.49 billion $6.63 11.90 Itaú Unibanco $46.91 billion 0.91 $6.87 billion $0.71 6.15

Itaú Unibanco has higher revenue and earnings than Northern Trust. Itaú Unibanco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northern Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Northern Trust has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Itaú Unibanco has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.0% of Northern Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of Itaú Unibanco shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Northern Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Northern Trust and Itaú Unibanco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Trust 21.36% 14.21% 1.00% Itaú Unibanco 10.11% 15.43% 1.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Northern Trust and Itaú Unibanco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Trust 2 10 3 0 2.07 Itaú Unibanco 0 2 1 0 2.33

Northern Trust currently has a consensus target price of $88.90, indicating a potential upside of 12.69%. Itaú Unibanco has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.30%. Given Itaú Unibanco’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Itaú Unibanco is more favorable than Northern Trust.

Dividends

Northern Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Itaú Unibanco pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Northern Trust pays out 42.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Itaú Unibanco pays out 4.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Northern Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Northern Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Northern Trust beats Itaú Unibanco on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management. The C&IS segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services. This segment serves corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, and other institutional investors. The Wealth Management segment offers trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic; financial consulting; guardianship and estate administration; family business consulting; family financial education; brokerage services; and private and business banking services. This segment serves high-net-worth individuals and families, business owners, executives, professionals, retirees, and established privately-held businesses. The company also provides asset management services, such as active and passive equity; active and passive fixed income; cash management; alternative asset classes comprising private equity and hedge funds of funds; and multi-manager advisory services and products through separately managed accounts, bank common and collective funds, registered investment companies, exchange traded funds, non-U.S. collective investment funds, and unregistered private investment funds. In addition, it offers overlay and other risk management services. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Itaú Unibanco

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services. The company also provides property and casualty insurance covering loss, damage, or liabilities for assets or persons, as well as life insurance covering death and personal accidents; and reinsurance products. It serves retail customers, account and non-account holders, individuals and legal entities, high income clients, microenterprises, and companies. The company was formerly known as ItaÃº Unibanco Banco MÃºltiplo S.A. and changed its name to ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. in April 2009. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. operates a subsidiary of IUPAR – ItaÃº Unibanco ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A.

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.