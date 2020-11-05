Short Interest in Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Increases By 11.6%

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 546,300 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the September 30th total of 489,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,463.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CFPUF. CIBC reduced their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from $5.75 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th.

OTCMKTS:CFPUF opened at $3.53 on Thursday. Canfor Pulp Products has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $7.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.11.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

