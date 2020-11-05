Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Lowered to $305.00 at Robert W. Baird

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $315.00 to $305.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on W. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $265.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Wayfair from $165.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Wayfair from $208.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.07.

W stock opened at $270.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $286.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.74. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $349.08.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wayfair will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 3,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.42, for a total value of $921,941.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,800.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Steven Conine sold 51,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $15,710,974.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,587,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 595,817 shares of company stock valued at $178,294,475 over the last ninety days. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1,810.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

