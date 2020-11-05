U.S. Global Investors (GROW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 6th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ GROW opened at $2.78 on Thursday. U.S. Global Investors has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.55. The stock has a market cap of $41.79 million, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 2.40.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GROW shares. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Global Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Global Investors from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

