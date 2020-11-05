Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 6th. Analysts expect Summit Midstream Partners to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $92.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.74 million. Summit Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 67.01%. On average, analysts expect Summit Midstream Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SMLP stock opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $39.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 3.16. Summit Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $5.30.

Summit Midstream Partners’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, November 10th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Friday, October 30th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, November 9th.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Summit Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.44.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

