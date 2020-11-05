Surgalign (SRGA) to Release Earnings on Friday

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 6th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $54.23 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Surgalign to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SRGA stock opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $136.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.89. Surgalign has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $5.40.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SRGA. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Surgalign from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Surgalign Company Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It offers coflex interlaminar stabilization device, an implant for the treatment of moderate to severe lumbar spinal stenosis in conjunction with decompression; SImmetry sacroiliac joint fusion system, which decreases in opioid use, pain, and disability; and Fortilink IBF system with TETRAfuse ?3D technology.

