DXP Enterprises (DXPE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 6th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.60 million.

Shares of NASDAQ DXPE opened at $16.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.81. DXP Enterprises has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $43.94. The company has a market capitalization of $288.73 million, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.76.

A number of research analysts have commented on DXPE shares. BidaskClub downgraded DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Stephens started coverage on DXP Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on DXP Enterprises to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXP Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

