GlycoMimetics (GLYC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GlycoMimetics stock opened at $2.96 on Thursday. GlycoMimetics has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $6.72. The stock has a market cap of $141.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average is $3.38.

GLYC has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of GlycoMimetics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 932,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,564,683.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 26.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.

