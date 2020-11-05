PAR Technology (PAR) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 6th. Analysts expect PAR Technology to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $45.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.83 million. On average, analysts expect PAR Technology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PAR opened at $40.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. PAR Technology has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $46.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.28. The stock has a market cap of $736.79 million, a P/E ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAR. Zacks Investment Research cut PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Sidoti cut PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BTIG Research upped their price target on PAR Technology from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on PAR Technology from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on PAR Technology from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.83.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

