Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 6th. Analysts expect Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. On average, analysts expect Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.14. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $6.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.04.

Several brokerages recently commented on PEI. Zacks Investment Research raised Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $2.40.

About Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

