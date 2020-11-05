MVB Financial (MVBF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 6th. Analysts expect MVB Financial to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter.

Shares of MVBF opened at $17.51 on Thursday. MVB Financial has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $209.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of MVB Financial from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, real estate construction loans, and consumer loans.

