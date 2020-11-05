Brokerages Expect PCB Bancorp (NYSE:PCB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PCB Bancorp (NYSE:PCB) will post sales of $24.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.30 million. PCB Bancorp posted sales of $20.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full year sales of $80.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $79.30 million to $81.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $84.50 million, with estimates ranging from $81.90 million to $87.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PCB Bancorp.

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

PCB Bancorp (NYSE:PCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03.

PCB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on PCB Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

In other news, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 8,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $77,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 581.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 43,663 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 114,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 14,396 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 13,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 11,971 shares in the last quarter.

PCB stock opened at $9.77 on Thursday. PCB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average is $9.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 3rd.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PCB Bancorp (PCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.