$2.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) will report $2.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.85 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.74 billion. Activision Blizzard posted sales of $2.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full year sales of $8.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.10 billion to $8.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.73 billion to $8.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on ATVI. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $79.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $87.73.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total value of $15,330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jesse Yang purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325,002 shares of company stock worth $25,423,916. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,133,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,954 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385,187 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,379,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,384 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,029,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,703,000 after purchasing an additional 609,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,512,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

