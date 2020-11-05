$30.33 Million in Sales Expected for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) will announce sales of $30.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.80 million to $31.86 million. Goosehead Insurance reported sales of $23.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full year sales of $112.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $111.10 million to $114.22 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $157.45 million, with estimates ranging from $146.50 million to $168.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 6.39%.

GSHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $123.75 on Thursday. Goosehead Insurance has a one year low of $37.26 and a one year high of $128.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 353.58 and a beta of 0.96.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total transaction of $6,082,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 517,024 shares in the company, valued at $62,895,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mark Evan Jones sold 22,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total value of $2,381,928.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 548,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,593,800.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 464,092 shares of company stock valued at $46,092,169 in the last three months. 63.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 49.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 985,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,049,000 after purchasing an additional 326,183 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter valued at about $17,493,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 10.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,054,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,382,000 after purchasing an additional 190,855 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 83.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,804,000 after buying an additional 143,823 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter worth about $7,144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

