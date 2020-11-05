Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $49.31 Million

Equities analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) will announce $49.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $49.43 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $49.10 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full-year sales of $196.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $195.48 million to $197.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $228.60 million, with estimates ranging from $225.80 million to $230.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sumo Logic.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SUMO. BTIG Research began coverage on Sumo Logic in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sumo Logic in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sumo Logic in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on Sumo Logic in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Sumo Logic in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Shares of Sumo Logic stock opened at $18.56 on Thursday. Sumo Logic has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $28.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $522,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,314,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,482,000. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,597,000.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

