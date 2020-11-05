Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) (AIF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) (TSE:AIF) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.33 per share for the quarter.

Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) (TSE:AIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$155.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$137.13 million.

Shares of AIF stock opened at C$57.11 on Thursday. Altus Group Limited has a 1 year low of C$33.18 and a 1 year high of C$57.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a PE ratio of 176.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$54.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AIF shares. CIBC lifted their price target on Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$43.50 to C$47.50 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$45.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$50.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

In other news, Director Alex Probyn sold 8,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.30, for a total transaction of C$403,643.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,457,211. Also, Senior Officer Edward Charles Orlik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.00, for a total value of C$53,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$102,396. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,385 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,385.

About Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO)

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

