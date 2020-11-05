IZEA Worldwide (IZEA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 48.81% and a negative net margin of 62.98%. The business had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect IZEA Worldwide to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IZEA stock opened at $0.72 on Thursday. IZEA Worldwide has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $3.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $34.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.97.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IZEA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded IZEA Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

