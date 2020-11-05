NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NBY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.98 million for the quarter.

NBY stock opened at $0.54 on Thursday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $1.94.

In other news, Director Mijia Wu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes non-antibiotic anti-infective products to address therapeutic needs of the anti-infective market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Avenova, a solution for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, including the eyelid; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; and NeutroPhase for the wound care market.

