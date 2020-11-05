Creative Realities (CREX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.66 million for the quarter. Creative Realities had a negative net margin of 73.60% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%.

CREX opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 4.31. Creative Realities has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $5.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.07.

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The company's technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

