Ballantyne Strong (BTN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter.

BTN opened at $1.45 on Thursday. Ballantyne Strong has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $3.58.

In other Ballantyne Strong news, Director Global Investors Fundamental purchased 14,575 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $27,109.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired a total of 115,917 shares of company stock valued at $195,192 over the last three months.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile

Ballantyne Strong, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in various business activities focused on serving the entertainment, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Entertainment, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Strong Entertainment segment manufactures projection screens and customized screen support systems; and manufactures and distributes screens to theme parks, museums, and schools as well as for special events.

