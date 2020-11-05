Blink Charging (BLNK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect Blink Charging to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 167.40% and a negative net margin of 265.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 million. On average, analysts expect Blink Charging to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ BLNK opened at $8.93 on Thursday. Blink Charging has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.50 million, a PE ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.03.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLNK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

In related news, Director Kenneth R. Marks acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

