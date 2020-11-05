Energy Focus (EFOI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The construction company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 52.60% and a negative return on equity of 91.13%. On average, analysts expect Energy Focus to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Energy Focus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EFOI opened at $6.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average of $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Energy Focus has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime LED lighting products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures, as well as Invisitube ultra-low EMI tubular LED (TLED) and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.