Priority Technology (PRTH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter.
Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $92.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.00 million. On average, analysts expect Priority Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
PRTH stock opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $178.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49. Priority Technology has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $4.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.35.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.
About Priority Technology
Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer Payments; and Commercial Payments and Managed Services. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance.
