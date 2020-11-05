Priority Technology (PRTH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $92.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.00 million. On average, analysts expect Priority Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PRTH stock opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $178.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49. Priority Technology has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $4.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.35.

In other news, CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $30,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,131,659 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,293.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Passilla acquired 17,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,167.62. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,224.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 39,458 shares of company stock worth $98,011 and have sold 89,999 shares worth $233,963. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer Payments; and Commercial Payments and Managed Services. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance.

