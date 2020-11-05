Park Lawn (PLC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect Park Lawn to post earnings of C$0.25 per share for the quarter.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$72.80 million.

Park Lawn stock opened at C$29.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.85 million and a PE ratio of 91.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.94, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Park Lawn has a 12 month low of C$15.58 and a 12 month high of C$31.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 31st will be given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Park Lawn’s payout ratio is 142.95%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLC. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Park Lawn from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC increased their price objective on Park Lawn from C$27.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Cormark increased their price objective on Park Lawn from C$28.50 to C$33.50 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Park Lawn from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Park Lawn from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in North America. The company owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. It also offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

