Charlotte’s Web (CWE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Charlotte’s Web (TSE:CWE) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Charlotte’s Web (TSE:CWE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$30.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$32.20 million.

In related news, Director Joel Stanley acquired 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.13 per share, with a total value of C$260,385.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 549,208 shares in the company, valued at C$2,269,931.58.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Earnings History for Charlotte`s Web (TSE:CWE)

Receive News & Ratings for Charlotte's Web Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charlotte's Web and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Analysts Anticipate SmileDirectClub, Inc. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $149.17 Million
Analysts Anticipate SmileDirectClub, Inc. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $149.17 Million
Comparing Nesco and MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH
Comparing Nesco and MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH
Bluegreen Vacations versus Its Rivals Head to Head Comparison
Bluegreen Vacations versus Its Rivals Head to Head Comparison
Head to Head Comparison: Volt Information Sciences & The Competition
Head to Head Comparison: Volt Information Sciences & The Competition
Comparing Garrett Motion and Its Peers
Comparing Garrett Motion and Its Peers
Financial Comparison: Universal Mfg. versus LKQ
Financial Comparison: Universal Mfg. versus LKQ


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report