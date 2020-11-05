Charlotte’s Web (CWE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Charlotte’s Web (TSE:CWE) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Charlotte’s Web (TSE:CWE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$30.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$32.20 million.

In related news, Director Joel Stanley acquired 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.13 per share, with a total value of C$260,385.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 549,208 shares in the company, valued at C$2,269,931.58.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Charlotte's Web Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charlotte's Web and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.