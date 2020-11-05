Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Borse AG is an exchange organization. Its product and services portfolio covers securities and derivatives trading, clearing, settlement and custody to the provision of market data and the development and operation of electronic trading systems. The company collects, refines, and provides data related to prices and trading revenues, indices, master data and statistics, and macroeconomic data, as well as involves in index development. It also develops, implements, and operates trading and settlement systems; and provides various information technology services. As an international central securities depository it provides global clearing and custody services for the securities industry. In addition, it is responsible for the management, safekeeping and administration of securities deposited. Deutsche Borse AG is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Friday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

DBOEY stock opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.74. Deutsche Börse has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $19.78.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

