CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.75 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.85% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is involved in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands primarily in the United States. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is based in Norcross, Georgia. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CTT. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.79.

Shares of CTT stock opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.75. CatchMark Timber Trust has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $11.95. The company has a market capitalization of $421.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 25.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTT. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 207.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, AXA purchased a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

