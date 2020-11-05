ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChromaDex Corporation and its subsidiaries supply phytochemical reference standards and reference materials, related contract services, and products for the dietary supplement, nutraceutical, food and beverage, functional food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic markets. ChromaDex’s core business strategy is to use the intellectual property harnessed by its expertise in the area of natural products and in the creation of reference materials to the industry as the basis for providing new and alternative, green, mass marketable products to its customers. The Company’s main priority is to create industry-accepted information, and to provide products and services to every layer of the functional food, pharmaceutical, personal care and dietary supplement markets. The company markets and sells its products in the United States and Canada. It offers its products through distributors in Europe, South America, Korea, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of ChromaDex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on ChromaDex from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.19.

CDXC opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.75. ChromaDex has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $294.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.59.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $15.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 million. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 103.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ChromaDex will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the 2nd quarter worth about $532,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 587,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 88,699 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in ChromaDex by 192.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 54,300 shares in the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC boosted its holdings in ChromaDex by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 359,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 44,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ChromaDex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. 22.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChromaDex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

