iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXZB) Trading Down 2.5%

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXZB) shares dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.04 and last traded at $33.13. Approximately 18,661 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.99.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.73 and a 200 day moving average of $33.50.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.