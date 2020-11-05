iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXZB) Trading Down 2.5%

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXZB) shares dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.04 and last traded at $33.13. Approximately 18,661 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.99.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.73 and a 200 day moving average of $33.50.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Deutsche Börse Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Deutsche Börse Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
CatchMark Timber Trust Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
CatchMark Timber Trust Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Short Interest in Cardinal Resources Limited Decreases By 14.1%
Short Interest in Cardinal Resources Limited Decreases By 14.1%
ChromaDex Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
ChromaDex Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN Trading Down 2.5%
iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN Trading Down 2.5%
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Davide Campari-Milano to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Davide Campari-Milano to Hold


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report