Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) to Hold

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

DVDCF opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. Davide Campari-Milano has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $11.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.88.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and other brands.

